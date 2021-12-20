Lil Durk proposes during concert

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lil Durk and his girlfriend of four years, India Royale, are engaged.

The rapper popped the question at a concert in their hometown of Chicago.

During his set at WGCI’s Big Jam concert held at the United Center, Lil Durk brought Royale out of stage.

He took to one knee and declared “I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot.”

“You’ve been the realest to me,” the artist continued. “Do you wanna be my wife?”

The audience cheered and Royale, a model, social media influencer and entreprenuer behind a makeup line the rapper has promoted in his music, said yes.

The couple share a young daughter together.

