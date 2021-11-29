Joy Behar faces backlash for Thanksgiving coming out advice

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Joy Behar offered up some life advice that was not well received by some.

During a recent episode of “The View,” the comic weighed in on a conversation about talking politics over Thanksgiving dinner. Behar suggested that gay people who haven’t come out to their families yet do so.

“I’d like to suggest to everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” she said. “Just come out. See what happens.”

Behar said she’s learned that “life is short” and she encouraged gay people to be their authentic selves.

Not everyone appreciated her remarks on the sensitive topic.

“How dare you take a very important and sensitive moment in someone who is part of the LGBTQIA Community & turn it into a joke?,” one person tweeted. “Some have been shunned from their family because of it. Not a joke. Be ashamed.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Behar for comment.

