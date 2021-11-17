Adele debuts ‘To Be Loved’ and we are devastated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

On Wednesday Adele released a new video in which she sang her heart out while simultaneously wrecking ours.

She posted the video of her song “To Be Loved” on her verified Instagram account and all of the feels isn’t even deep enough to explain the experience.

“To be loved and love at the highest count/Means to lose all the things I can’t live without,” she croons.”Let it be known that I will choose to lose/It’s a sacrifice, but I can’t live a lie/Let it be known, let it be known that I tried.”

No one but no one sings a heartbreak ballad like Adele, so cue us all being shattered.

The song is one of the singles on her new album “30” which Adele has said is about her divorce.

She’s been everywhere promoting it, including a CBS special which brought in huge ratings for CBS.

“30” drops Friday, which is not soon enough for the Daydreamers, as her hardcore fan base is known. “Daydreamer” was the title of a song on her debut album “19,” which came out in 2008.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.