Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reunite to talk ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The “Ghostbusters” were back.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where they discussed the upcoming sequel to the classic, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA… We just read it and thought, ‘This is the right time,'” Aykroyd said.

“Jason is the son of the original [‘Ghostbusters’] director Ivan Reitman,” Murray added. “He had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it.”

Hudson said he was happy to join the “Ghostbusters” team.

“I’m always looking for a job, so I was happy to be working,” he said. “They were always very welcoming.”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picks up after the first two “Ghostbusters” films. Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will also return.

Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Paul Rudd will join the cast.

Watch he trio’s late-night reunion here.

