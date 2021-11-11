See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards
By Megan Thomas, CNN
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards were presented Wednesday.
See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs *WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce *WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen *WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor — fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin — steel guitar
Aaron Sterling — drums
Ilya Toshinskiy — banjo
Derek Wells – guitar
Album of the Year
“29” – Carly Pearce
“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen
“Heart” – Eric Church
“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Single of the Year
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Song of the Year
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell Of A View” – Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards” – Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” – Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
Music Video of the Year
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
