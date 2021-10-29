LA home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star was robbed

By Joe Sutton, CNN

The home of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed Wednesday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men who were wearing black hoodies and dark pants broke into the home at 10:50 p.m. and robbed a victim.

The identity of the victim was not released by the police.

“The victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables,” according to an LAPD news release.

CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS captured video of the home Thursday morning, which showed glass shattered at a sliding patio door that leads to the backyard.

“The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck,” the police said in a statement.

Police are actively searching for the suspects and are requesting the help of the public.

CNN has reached out to Kemsley’s publicists.

Kemsley is an entrepreneur and TV personality, according to Bravo TV’s website. Her brand Beverly Beach makes affordable swimwear, athleisure and accessories. Recently, she released a collection of bridal gowns in collaboration with the Australian bridal designer, Nektaria, according to the website.

Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report.