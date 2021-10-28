Snoop Dogg and Eminem no longer feuding

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have made up.

The two rappers, who had been feuding for years, have put their drama aside, Snoop revealed on “The Breakfast Club.” Snoop had previously left Slim Shady off his list of top 10 rappers of all time.

“Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him,” Snoop said.

He continued: “We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other.”

Snoop even admitted he was wrong for his diss.

“I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” he said. “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

The two are set to reunite at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, along with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

“Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon,” he said. “But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is.”

