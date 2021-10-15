Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lance Bass is now a dad to twins.

The *NSYNC alum and husband Michael Turchin welcomed home Violet Betty and Alexander James, Bass announced on Instagram Thursday.

The babies were carried via surrogate, the singer said.

Alexander, born one minute before his sister on Wednesday, weighed 4 lbs., 14 oz. Violet weighed 4 lbs., 11 oz., the new dad shared.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass wrote. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Turchin also announced the news on social media.

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!” he wrote. “They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Jerry O’Connell, a dad to twin girls, commented on the post, writing, “Congrats! You’re gonna be a great dad!!!! As far as getting a good-nights-sleep… You can say: ‘Bye-Bye-Bye.'”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.