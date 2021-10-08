Kim Kardashian West jokes in ‘Saturday Night Live’ teaser: ‘I don’t have to write sketches, do I?’

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kim Kardashian West hosts “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and in a teaser for the episode, she jokes that she thinks it’ll be easy.

Kardashian West appears with “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong and this week’s musical guest Halsey in the teaser.

When Strong says, “Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?” Kardashian West replies with, “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”

Strong jokes that she wasn’t sure Kardashian heard her since security had her in a “headlock.”

When Strong asks the reality TV star and business woman if she is nervous about the live show, Kardashian West replies, “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” and “Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?”

Strong tells her, “No, absolutely not.”

“This is so easy,” Kardashian West quips..

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.