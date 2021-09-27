Cheryl Burke says she’s tested positive for Covid

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Cheryl Burke has tested positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19, she revealed on Instagram.

The news comes before “The Dancing with the Stars” pro was set to return to the show on Monday for her second dance with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

“The PCR test came back, and it came back positive,” Burke said. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.”

She continued: “I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s f—— real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days and I’ve been ordered to stay home … I’ll be in bed. I can’t believe this happened.”

Burke said she has been fully vaccinated.

Last week Burke and Rigsby performed the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa. Burke had posted about how happy she was that Rigsby was her partner, writing on social media, “So excited to finally reveal my partner @codyrigsby!! Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support — we are just getting started and we can’t do it without our #boocrew!”

