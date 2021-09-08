‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 cast revealed

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

An Olympian, a “Bachelor” and an influencer will try to dance their way to your votes.

The new cast for Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” was announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning, and the reality competition kept with its usual formula of fan faves and headline makers.

The competitors are:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girls member Mel C

“Bling Empire” cast member Christine Chiu

Actress Melora Hardin

YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli

“The Bachelor” star Matt James

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots

Actor Martin Kove

Olympic medalist Suni Lee

Professional wrestler and reality star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

Actor Brian Austin Green

Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa

Professional basketball player and reality star Iman Shumpert

Siwa’s participation will mark the first time the show features a same-sex partnering of dance competitors. She went public in January as being a member of the LGBTQ community and later talked about being pansexual.

