Lucy Lawless reunites with ‘Xena’ costar

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor are bringing back that warrior princess feeling.

The pair, who co-starred in the ’90s series ‘Xena: Warrior Princess,” have reunited in the Acorn TV series “My Life is Murder.”

Set in New Zealand, it stars Lawless as retired detective Alexa Crowe, who gets back to her Kiwi roots but can’t stay away from mystery.

In the new season, O’Connor stars as the wife of a self-help guru who is found dead, and Crowe is on the case.

The pair talked to Entertainment Weekly about working together again, with O’Connor saying it had been a few years since she had been on a set.

“And it just felt like walking into Lucy’s living room and having friends over,” O’Connor said. “It was so charming and loving. And it was like that all the way to the very end. I actually had a little withdrawal when I finished filming.”

Season 2 of “My Life is Murder” premieres on Acorn TV on August 30.

