Arrest made in hit and run death of actress Lisa Barnes

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

An arrest has been made in the hit and run incident that led to death of “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes in June.

The NYPD announced that Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday. Possible charges include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to police.

CNN has attempted to reach a defense attorney for Boyd.

Banes, who appeared in numerous television series and films died after suffering injuries sustained from being hit by a scooter on June 4.

She was 65.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” David Williams, her manager, said in a statement at the time. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film “Cocktail” and played the Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 film “Gone Girl.” Her TV appearances include roles in “Royal Pains,” “Masters of Sex” and “Nashville.”

She is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.