Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend, announcing winners in the children’s and animation and lifestyle categories in two live-streamed events.

Saturday’s ceremony was hosted by Raven-Symone. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony was hosted by Loni Love on Sunday.

Winners included the Netflix series “Dash & Lily,” Zac Efron for outstanding daytime program host for his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” and “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time.”

“Jeopardy” writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to late host Alex Trebek.

Mark Hamill won for outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for his role as Vuli in “Elena of Avalor.”

Lupita Nyong’o won outstanding limited performance in a children’s program for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”

Sophie Grace took home outstanding younger performer in a children’s program for her role in “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See the full list of winners here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.