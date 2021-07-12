As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Paris Hilton and Netflix are getting into the kitchen together and hoping the result is, well, so hot.

Neither party, however, are under the delusion that the forthcoming show, “Cooking with Paris,” will showcase gourmet grub. In fact, they’re seemingly counting on it being a little bit of a can’t-look-away disaster — not unlike her viral cooking video from January 2020.

Described by Netflix as “the traditional cooking show upside down,” “Cooking with Paris” will have the heiress showing off her “very newly domesticated side and welcoming us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear and zest.”

“She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be,” a press release says. “With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

The six-episode first season premieres August 4.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.