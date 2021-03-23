Kylie Jenner addresses backlash over GoFundMe support

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner has spoken out publicly following criticism of her support for a GoFundMe effort for a makeup artist.

Jenner recently shared an Instagram story seeking prayers for makeup artist Samuel Rauda and directing her 222 million followers to a GoFundMe started to help pay his medical bills. According to the GoFundMe, Rauda was in an accident and “underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21.” No details about the accident were offered.

Many on social media responded by asking why the reality star and makeup mogul — who has made the Forbes ​”60 Richest Self-Made Women” ​list and appeared on the publication’s cover — didn’t just pay the bills herself.

Jenner posted a statement Monday on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills.”

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest,” the statement read. “I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.”

The initial GoFundMe goal was $10,000, at which time Jenner donated $5,000, a source close to Jenner earlier noted to CNN. An account under Jenner’s name on GoFundMe shows a donation of $5,000.

Jenner also addressed that in her statement, writing, “They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled (to) share or donate.”

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam,” the statement read. “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers.”

CNN had reached out to reps for Jenner before she posted her statement.