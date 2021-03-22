Demi Lovato feels ‘more joy’ in her life, two years after her overdose

Entertainment

Demi Lovato says her life is so much better since she had to “essentially die” from a 2018 overdose in order to “wake up.”

The pop star and actress got deep with “CBS Sunday Morning” while promoting her new documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” in an interview which aired this past weekend.

Lovato has spoken out before about suffering from an eating disorder and substance abuse and now she is opening up about how — even when she was in recovery for those things prior to her overdose — she was “miserable.”

These days she says she’s in control of everything from her finances to what she eats and takes full responsibility for the overdose, which she has said caused multiple strokes and brain damage.

“Regardless of what other people may have said or done, my actions put me in the seat that’s in front of you today,” she told CBS. “Unfortunately nobody can answer for my overdose but me.”

Lovato said she is not completely sober, but rather “California sober.” She still drinks occasionally and smokes some marijuana.

“I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people,” she said. “Because I don’t want people looking at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them … because it might not.”

At this point, Lovato says, she’s in a much better place.

“I feel so good,” she said. “I feel more joy in my life than I’ve ever felt because I’m not quieting or diminishing any part of myself.”