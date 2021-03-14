Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé make rap history at the Grammys

Entertainment

Will we now get that OnlyFans page Beyoncé rapped about?

The singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion made history at Sunday’s Grammys by becoming the first pair of women to win in the best rap performance category for their remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit, “Savage.”

The award was announced prior to the show airing on CBS and Megan Thee Stallion began her acceptance speech by just screaming her excitement.

“I’m so excited. Sometimes I’m in disbelief,” she tweeted. “I cannot believe I’m this girl from Houston who really made it. Me and my mom used to always talk about me being at the Grammys, and she’d tell me that I’m going to win a Grammy.”

Megan Thee Stallion also received the first televised Grammy of the night for best new artist.

Her mother, who was also her manager, died in 2019.