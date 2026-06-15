Lauren Nelson

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I have brought principled leadership as the Commissioner representing District 5 since June, 2025. As a Springs native I love raising my family here after a career as a Food Scientist. I believe all people are created with inherent value and freedom is required to express our unique gifts and talents. I am positioned to continue serving as Commissioner because I make decisions on the principles of protecting taxpayers, safeguarding individual rights, and respecting private property. I ensure the appropriate use of tax-dollars and am passionate about advocating for limited government in El Paso County. Over the past year I approved a fiscally conservative budget that respects taxpayers. I fought against over regulation and growth of government, voted to protect property rights, and required new development to pay for itself. I have helped secure $4M in new federal dollars for safer roads & stormwater and am working with Congress to bring $16M in additional federal dollars back home.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priority for the office is to maintain a limited government that respects private property rights, protects individual freedoms, and safeguards taxpayers. As the current County Commissioner, I bring knowledge and experience on the vast breadth of work a commissioner is responsible for. We approve the budgets for the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s office. We protect private property rights through land use considerations. There are many boards and committees that I serve on such as the El Paso County Board of Health and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority - ensuring tax dollars are being used the way voters intended. I am also the liaison bringing recommendations to my fellow commissioners of volunteers to serve on the Community Corrections Board as well as the Pikes Peak Library District. I advocate for limited government in all spaces and I will use the previously mentioned principles to make decisions in the work as a Commissioner.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

What does good governance look like in 2026? Decisions by leadership must be based upon the proper role of government, which is to safeguard individual freedoms, respect private property rights, and protect taxpayers. I make financial and budgeting decisions through the lens of keeping taxes low and cost of living down. I will consider whether an item is an appropriate use of tax-payer dollars or does it make more sense for a non-profit to fill a need in the community. There are limited resources available and people work hard for their incomes. It is important that government protects the community through supporting law enforcement and focuses on infrastructure such as roads or stormwater. New development must pay its own way for infrastructure needs. I believe government should be small, keeping taxes low, and that unique needs in the community are best supported through individual convictions of charity and service to love our neighbor and those in need rather than government mandates.

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