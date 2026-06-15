Becky Fuller

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

Most of this information is available on my website, BeckyFuller.com, but the short answer is this: I have the experience, judgment, and service-minded approach needed to lead the Assessor’s Office well.

The Assessor’s Office is a highly technical office, and my personal, professional, and volunteer experience have prepared me for the role. I have an accounting degree from CU Boulder, more than 30 years of experience in Small Business Administration-backed lending, and nearly seven years of service on the El Paso County Planning Commission.

Throughout my career, I have worked with technical rules, compliance requirements, property-related issues, and complex public processes. Just as importantly, I have helped make those rules and processes understandable to others. That is exactly the kind of experience the Assessor’s Office needs: technical competence, transparency, and a commitment to serving property owners.

I am also proud to have the endorsements of Mark Flutcher, our retiring Assessor, and Chuck Broerman, our current Treasurer, who is running unopposed for re-election. The Assessor, Treasurer, and Clerk and Recorder each have distinct responsibilities, but their offices must work well together on behalf of property owners. I already have strong working relationships with county leaders, and I will continue to build on those relationships to provide excellent service to our community.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are transparency, accuracy, and service to property owners.

The Assessor’s Office is already responsible for the technical work of valuing property according to Colorado law, and is doing this well. My focus is on improving the customer-facing side of the office so property owners can better understand the process, access information, and get clear answers to their questions.

First, I want to make property values easier to understand. Too many people open their Notice of Valuation and are not sure where the number came from. Property owners deserve clearer explanations, better access to relevant information, and an easier way to understand how their value was determined.

Second, I want county data to be more transparent and easier to access. Property owners should be able to do independent research, review county information, and understand the process without having to jump through unnecessary hoops. I will work to make the Assessor’s Office more accessible, understandable, and easier to navigate.

Third, I want to strengthen a mission-driven culture focused on service excellence. The people of El Paso County are the reason the office exists, and every interaction should be handled with professionalism, respect, and a commitment to providing clear answers.

Finally, this includes something very personal to me: making sure every eligible senior and 100% disabled veteran knows about, understands, and receives the property tax exemption they have earned.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue I believe is being overlooked is the need for broader public understanding of how property values, property taxes, Colorado law, and local government all connect.

The Assessor’s role is limited but important: to follow Colorado law and value property accurately. The Assessor does not set tax rates, control spending, or create state policy. However, the office can still play an important role in helping property owners understand the system and giving them better tools to be informed citizens.

As I knock on doors and meet voters at campaign events, I hear frustration about rising property values, higher taxes, growth, development, water, traffic, metro districts, HOAs, insurance, and the overall cost of living. Most of these issues do not fall directly under the Assessor’s authority, but they are connected in the minds of property owners because they all affect the experience of owning property in El Paso County.

I would address this by making the Assessor’s Office a trusted educational resource for property owners. That means providing clearer explanations, practical tools, public town halls, and educational opportunities that help people understand their valuation, review information for themselves, and know where to go with related questions. My goal is to help property owners better understand the process, verify information, and be more equipped to participate in local and state policy discussions.

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