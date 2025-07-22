Skip to Content
Abby Smith

Before starting at KRDO13, Abby Smith spent her childhood in a small town in East Texas surrounded by the iconic piney woods. Born and raised in East Texas, she chose to remain in Texas to attend journalism school at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abby started her professional career in Washington, D.C., as an intern working on investigative documentaries while finishing her college degree. Once graduating, she searched for a city known for hiking and nature attractions, which is why she chose the beautiful city of Colorado Springs.

In her free time, Abby enjoys having a good book by her side, enjoying nature, and spending time with her family.

She says she's excited to immerse herself in the culture of Colorado Springs and be a part of the beautiful community.

