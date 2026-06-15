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Dashcam shows road rage fight in middle of Colorado interstate

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Published 3:18 PM

Reporter: Jeremy Roth

A pair of road-ragin' drivers pick a very poor spot to get into it-- the middle of a busy interstate

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