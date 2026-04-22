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‘Collar Cam’ captures bear’s doritos theft

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Published 11:23 AM

Produced by reporter Jeremy Roth

HARTFORD, Conn. (KRDO) -- A collar camera gives unique, first-person view of a bear's brazen theft... of a bag of Doritos!

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