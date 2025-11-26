There are alternatives to driving drunk this Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can get a free ride in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and other law enforcement partners are out in full force this week in preparation for the unfortunate scenario where drivers may choose to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Even without alcohol as a factor, roads are expected to be busy over the holiday, and EPSO says they're keeping an eye out for distracted or otherwise unsafe drivers.

“The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. People head to the grocery store, airports, or local bars to meet friends and family," El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit Sergeant Jason Haag said. "We’re urging everyone—slow down, pay attention, wear your seatbelt, and have a plan to get home safely. There is nothing worth risking your life or the lives of others.”

As of October 2025, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 8,736 citations and made a combined 175 DUI and DUID arrests, EPSO says.

Thankfully, there are plenty of safe alternatives out there for anyone who is looking to indulge this weekend.

UBER : Use code EPCSafeRide for $15 off a trip, maximum two trips from Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. NOTE: Code is case sensitive. Use the code exactly as it appears in this article.

: Use code for $15 off a trip, maximum two trips from Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. NOTE: Code is case sensitive. Use the code exactly as it appears in this article. AAA : "Tow to Go" provides a free ride and tow for impaired drivers in Denver and their vehicles to a safe location within 10 miles. Available from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Call (855)286-9246

: "Tow to Go" provides a free ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within 10 miles. Available from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. UBER and LYFT : For yet another year, the Wilhite Law Firm is offering reimbursements (made in other ride credits, not monetarily) for one-way rides taken on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Thursday, Nov. 27. You must submit a receipt. To submit your form, or to read more of the nitty-gritty details, click here.

: For yet another year, the Wilhite Law Firm is offering reimbursements (made in other ride credits, not monetarily) for one-way rides taken on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Thursday, Nov. 27. You must submit a receipt. To submit your form, or to read more of the nitty-gritty details, click here. UBER: Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will offer an $8 discount using Uber code GOBBLECO25 in the app. The discount is valid for one-time use only within the Denver metro area from Wednesday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 30, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. NOTE: Code is case sensitive. Use the code exactly as it appears in this article.

