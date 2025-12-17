Skip to Content
Crispin

El Presidente Trump anuncia bloqueo total de los barcos petroleros en Venezuela

By
Published 3:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - El Presidente Donald Trump anunció el 'bloqueo total y completamente' de barcos petroleros en Venezuela.

Article Topic Follows: Crispin
#ablock-nat

Jump to comments ↓

Ivette Saucedo

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.