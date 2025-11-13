Terminó el cierre del gobierno federal más largo registrado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - El cierre del Gobierno de EE.UU. terminó, pero las cosas no han vuelto a la normalidad.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - El cierre del Gobierno de EE.UU. terminó, pero las cosas no han vuelto a la normalidad.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.