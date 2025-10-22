La falle de Amazon Web Services provocó interrupciones en línea en todo el mundo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - Una falla de Amazon Web Services (AWS) provocó interrupciones en portales populares y servicios en línea en todo el mundo.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - Una falla de Amazon Web Services (AWS) provocó interrupciones en portales populares y servicios en línea en todo el mundo.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.