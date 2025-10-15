Minuto de Salud: Comó hablar con los niños sobre un diagnostico de cáncer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - Cuando un paciente es diagnosticado con cáncer, se puede sentir atterrador informar a sus hijos.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - Cuando un paciente es diagnosticado con cáncer, se puede sentir atterrador informar a sus hijos.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.