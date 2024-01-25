A month’s worth of rain in 3 days triggers dangerous flash flooding in Texas and Louisiana

By Mary Gilbert and Rob Shackelford, CNN Meteorologists

(CNN) — Dangerous flash flooding is continuing across parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi early Thursday as drenching storms deluge the South.

More than a month’s worth of rain has fallen in several Texas and Louisiana cities from Monday to Wednesday. But a few Texas cities have picked up nearly double what’s typical for January in the same timeframe.

Rainfall totals by Wednesday morning neared 6 inches in the College Station, Texas, area – about 80 miles northwest of Houston – since Monday. The city picks up around 3 inches of rain on average in January.

The week’s rainfall eclipsed 10 inches west of Houston, in Industry and Fayetteville, Texas.

The torrential rainfall is part of a multi-day flood threat that began Monday and reached its peak intensity Wednesday.

The city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was soaked with 4.94 inches of rain from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, according to preliminary rainfall reports from the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Baton Rouge’s average rainfall for January is 5.7 inches, according to the World Meteorological Organization, meaning the city saw nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

About 70 miles east of Louisiana’s capital, the city of Mandeville saw 7.15 inches of rainfall from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, preliminary rainfall reports show. Of that deluge, 4.71 inches fell between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, making for a 1-in-10-year event, according to rainfall analysis from CNN Weather.

And while heavy rain is relatively common for areas near the Gulf of Mexico, experts say climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of such heavy rainfall events.

By early Thursday, the heaviest rainfall moved away from the New Orleans area and into northern Louisiana and much of Alabama. Rounds of heavy rainfall could still drench areas across the South Thursday.

The region stretching from eastern Texas to western Alabama is at risk of excessive rainfall early Thursday. The threat drops to a slight risk Thursday from southeastern Louisiana to eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Flash flood warnings that were in effect over the New Orleans area and parts of the Lake Charles area have expired. However, another strong round of rainfall was hammering areas west of Lake Charles, where a flash flood warning was in effect early Thursday.

In Louisiana, flood watches are in effect for Shreveport through 12 p.m. local time Thursday and for New Orleans through 6 p.m local time. The same alert is in effect for Jackson, Mississippi, through 6 p.m. local time Thursday while Birmingham, Alabama, is under the watch through 12 a.m. local time Friday.

The National Weather Service had warned of “life-threatening flash flooding” east of San Antonio Wednesday morning. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen in this area from Tuesday into Wednesday, with more to come.

A more widespread area of 2 to 4 inches of rain has soaked areas from eastern Texas to Louisiana and southern Arkansas since Tuesday.

Moisture surging north from the Gulf of Mexico is driving the flood threat across the South.

Widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches are likely across much of the South this week. Higher totals will remain confined to areas closer to the Gulf of Mexico where multiple rounds of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms unfold.

Parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi could end the week with close to a foot of rainfall.

Rainfall of this nature can easily lead to flash flooding, especially in drought-stricken areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, because the ground is dry and hard, allowing less water to soak into the soil.

Drought conditions cover more than 80% of Mississippi and more than 90% of Louisiana, and over 10% of both states are in exceptional drought – the most severe level of US Drought Monitor scale. New drought monitors will be released Thursday morning, which should show some of the improvement these recent rainfalls have caused.

While the rain will become less intense after Wednesday, steady rounds of rain will persist for the entire week across parts of the South.

Rain and will expand tremendously in scope Thursday through Saturday, bringing dreary, wet weather across much of the East.

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible during this time from the central Appalachians through New England.

