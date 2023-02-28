West Coast and Northeast brace for snow and dangerous road conditions as more storms lash US

(CNN) -- Communities on the West Coast and in the Northeast are dealing with heavy snowfall, strong winds, power outages and dangerous road conditions from a series of storms lashing opposite sides of the US.

Nearly 50 million people across the Northeast were under winter weather alerts early Tuesday as a storm that brought tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to the central US swept into the region.

The storm system will spread further into northern New England on Tuesday as cold air moves over the region and brings 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather alerts are in place for Boston -- where up to 6 inches could fall -- and New York City, which has so far seen a nearly snowless season. Central Park, which has only received 0.4 inches of snowfall this year, recorded 0.9 inches as of midnight Monday for a total of 1.3 inches so far this winter.

The winter weather advisory for New York City will expire at 10 a.m., earlier than originally forecast, but roads will remain slick during the morning commute. Total snow and sleet accumulations from the storm are now expected to be between 1 and 4 inches, with higher amounts across Long Island and the Bronx.

Areas outside the city got between 2 and 4 inches of snow overnight and could get up to 6 inches by the time the system moves out.

The snow will continue falling throughout the day in upstate New York and parts of New England, with widespread totals up to 8 inches possible and some isolated areas getting even more.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told residents to prepare for hazardous travel conditions as the state braces for freezing rain, snowfall rates of at least 1 inch per hour and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

In Rhode Island, where Gov. Daniel McKee also warned of a difficult morning commute, all Providence schools were closed Tuesday. Connecticut also announced closures of schools in Hartford as well as all state office buildings as the state readied for a significant snowstorm to come through that could bring heavy snowfall of 5 to 7 inches and isolated amounts up to 10 inches.

South of the freeze line, Philadelphia is forecast to see rainy conditions Tuesday.

More than 212,000 homes and businesses across the US were without power Tuesday morning, the majority in Michigan, according to PowerOutage.us.

System hitting West Coast

Meanwhile, as some Northeast residents get their first taste of snow this season, a new storm system is hitting the West Coast with more snow, high winds, blizzard conditions and unusually cold temperatures -- right after yet another storm dumped thick snow there last week.

Two more rounds of heavy snow are expected in the Sierra Nevada and Northern California over the next few days, with snowfall rates over 2 inches per hour and wind gusts up to 60 mph forecast, the weather service said. In the higher mountain ranges, snowfall amounts over a foot are likely.

An avalanche warning is in effect through Wednesday morning for the central Sierra Nevada, including the Lake Tahoe area.

Heavy snow will make it as far east as the Colorado Rockies and as far south as northern Arizona, bringing hazardous travel conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

California is still recovering from a major winter storm that brought unfamiliar wintry conditions at higher elevations last week, including rare blizzard warnings to the southern part of the state. Many major roadways were closed Monday.

Some residents in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains have been trapped by the snow since last week and they're now watching their gas stations and grocery stores run low on supplies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

As crews work to create single-lane pathways on roads for first responders, San Bernardino County declared a local emergency Monday to seek state and federal assistance with clearing the snow, officials said.

Among those trapped were more than 600 students who were scheduled to return home last Friday but got stuck at their camps due to the storm. California Highway Patrol escorted the children's buses down the mountain on Monday so they could reunite with their families, according to an Irvine Unified School District spokeswoman.

Dangerous to 'impossible' travel

Snow and wind will combine in the Sierra Nevada to create blizzard conditions and make travel "very dangerous to impossible," the weather service warned.

"If you plan to travel by road at elevations above 1,000 feet through West Coast states, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and have winter driving supplies," the service said.

Interstate 80 at the California-Nevada state line was closed Monday night due to whiteout conditions.

"Travel could be impossible with near zero visibility at times through early Wednesday morning. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. If you risk travel you could become stranded in vehicles for hours," the weather service office in Reno said.

California Highway Patrol in Truckee tweeted that "TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED," telling drivers to expect long delays, high winds and zero visibility.

In Oregon, a section of the 5 Freeway was closed, with the weather service there warning that patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

With the risk of getting trapped in a car on a snowy road a reality, officials are urging those who venture onto the roads to be prepared.

"Bring chains and know how to use them. Bring an emergency kit that includes warm clothes, snacks and water in case you are delayed. Make sure your vehicle is ready with good tires and working wiper blades," the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Tornadoes wallop Central US

As the Northeast and West Coast prepare for more snow, residents in Central US are recovering from tornadoes and severe winds.

The central US tallied 14 tornado reports Sunday -- including nine in Oklahoma -- and another five in Illinois on Monday.

In Oklahoma, the storm ripped roofs off homes, flipped cars, downed trees and littered neighborhoods with debris. So far, as many as 12 people have been reported injured in Oklahoma.

State officials are still assessing the damage, though the most concentrated impacts appear to be in Norman, Shawnee and possibly Cheyenne, according to a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

In total, more than 140 storm reports were made Sunday across the Southern Plains, mainly of strong winds across Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. This also includes 14 hail reports in those states, with several hailstones reportedly 1.75 inches in diameter.

Weather experts will work to determine whether the system can be classified as a derecho, a widespread, long-lived windstorm, which typically causes damage in one direction across a relatively straight path.