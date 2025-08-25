FHP, Orlando police stand watch as protesters continue to recolor crosswalk near Pulse

By Tony Atkins

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — On a rainy Sunday, dozens of people returned to the Pulse nightclub memorial site to once again fill a crosswalk with rainbow colors after the state repainted it black and white earlier this week.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stood watch as participants used chalk to cover the sidewalk and crosswalk in bright colors, despite warnings that paint would not be allowed.

“This crosswalk was part of a memorial, and it wasn’t bothering anyone. There was no reason for this to be removed,” said Robby David, who joined others in chalking the area.

Some visitors were told they could not chalk the crosswalk itself or risk being charged with criminal mischief. “Having the police watch over us is unsettling,” said Joe Serio, a visitor from Chicago. “It’s a sign of the times and sadly becoming the new normal.”

On social media, Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the state’s action, saying he would not allow state roads to be “commandeered for political purposes.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, was among the demonstrators and said state resources were being misused. “It’s sad that we’re in a position where state resources are being used to enforce colors on the road. You have potholes to fix, real crime to go after.”

Authorities told participants they could continue chalking as long as they did not block traffic. Chalk was permitted, but paint would result in immediate arrest, an Orlando Police officer explained.

Despite the restrictions, groups spread out to color different sections of the crosswalk. Some acted as lookouts for cars while others colored the lines.

“There’s something kind of beautiful about chalk,” said Orlando resident Chris Blem. “We know it’s going to be rained away, but we’re going to keep coming back and keep coming back.”

Blem said he hopes the temporary art leaves a lasting impact. “We’re here for anybody who doesn’t know that it’s okay to be themselves.”

So far, demonstrations at the site have remained peaceful. Troopers continue to monitor the area in shifts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.