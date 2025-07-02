Woman leads police on hours-long low-speed chase in stolen car through Nashville

By Amanda Roberts

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A woman led Nashville police on an unusual hours-long low-speed chase Tuesday morning after being found asleep in a stolen vehicle, at times traveling as slow as 7 miles per hour while morning commuters maneuvered around the pursuit.

Convicted felon Katlyn Gayle Wray, 28, faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest after the chase that began around 3 a.m. and ended with her arrest on I-24.

The pursuit began when Metro Nashville Police officers conducting patrols at 826 Burnett Road in Old Hickory spotted a black Nissan Altima parked and running in the lot after hours. Officers initially couldn’t see inside due to heavy window tint.

After running the vehicle tag and confirming it had been reported stolen, officers approached and discovered Wray asleep inside. They set up spike strips and initiated a vehicle block before turning on their emergency equipment and ordering her to exit the Altima.

Instead of complying, Wray put the car in reverse, striking a patrol car, then drove forward, swiping a second patrol car and nearly striking an officer. Four officers were positioned around the Altima at the time.

When she woke up, she hit the gas and drove off, even driving over spike strips.

Despite having flat tires, Wray continued driving at extremely low speeds. By 3:45 a.m., she was traveling at speeds between 8-15 miles per hour, with Sky 5’s onboard technology sometimes clocking the pursuit at just 7 miles per hour.

“This isn’t even a low-speed chase. It needs a new name,” one observer noted while watching the pursuit captured on Sky5.

MNPD ground units backed off at 5:30 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike and Knight Valley Drive while a police helicopter continued to follow Wray. A Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle responded to assist and began following the Altima at 7 a.m.

Legal analyst Nick Leonardo said police constantly evaluate public safety during pursuits.

“They’re constantly asking for additional information about traffic patterns and how crowded it is, the speed. Obviously, there’s a need to protect the public, and that protection is paramount to trying to catch the bad guys,” Leonardo said.

“What we saw today was the right decision by the police department,” Leonardo said.

The chase finally ended when Tennessee Highway Patrol officers performed a PIT maneuver on I-24 West at 7:30 a.m., forcing the car to the side and taking Wray into custody.

When officers asked why she didn’t stop, Wray reportedly replied: “I’m already on paper for ten years anyway.”

Wray, who is on probation for a November 2023 forgery conviction, has an extensive criminal history including convictions for aggravated burglary in Cheatham County, cocaine possession in Rutherford County, criminal simulation in Wilson County, and multiple theft convictions in Davidson County.

At the time of her arrest, she also had an outstanding warrant for vehicle theft involving a Ford Fiesta she “borrowed” from a friend in May and did not return.

For Tuesday’s incident, Wray is charged with two counts of vehicle theft, five counts of evading arrest with risk of injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of vandalism, and driving on a suspended license. She is being held on $107,000 bond.

