‘We are not a TV show’: Family fights for justice in deadly shooting

By Erin Christy

WESTVILLE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A case out of Adair County is outraging many residents because prosecutors declined to file murder charges against the shooter—even referencing the TV drama, “Yellowstone” when explaining to family reasons why.

Husband and grandfather Carl Hutchinson lived in rural Westville, near the Cherokee-Adair county line, for decades.

On May 30, Hutchinson got a call from his stepson, claiming a group of neighbors blocked his car on the road, beat him and his car with a sledgehammer, stole his phone and shotgun, and threatened his life.

Investigators believe the men conspired in the attack because they believed the stepson burned Alan Becker’s barn.

Documents state Becker made a 911 call claiming Hutchinson banged on Becker’s door and threatened to kill his family.

Investigators believe when no one answered, Hutchinson got back into his truck and tried to leave, but was blocked by Becker on a tractor in his driveway. There, investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believe Hutchinson stayed in his truck while Becker emptied his rifle into the windshield. The affidavit states there is probable cause for a murder charge.

2 News learned that because one of the witnesses in the case is an Adair County commissioner, the Adair County district attorney recused himself from the case.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless took over the case and charged Becker with crimes related to the attack on the stepson. Becker does not face charges in the killing of Hutchinson.

“A lot of members of the Adair County community and Cherokee County community are upset about how this case is being handled by the Tulsa County district attorney’s office,” said attorney Rachel Dallis.

Dallis was asked to be an advocate and fight for justice for Carl Hutchinson.

She said she agreed, especially after learning the DA’s office used a PowerPoint presentation titled, “Yellowstone,” to explain to family, including Hutchinson’s wife, Tami, why the state believes a rural jury would not convict Becker.

“Carl’s life, Tami’s life, and all of Adair County—we are not a TV show,” said Dallis. “That absolutely broke my heart for her, while absolutely enraging me.”

Dallis said this is not about assuming guilt or innocence—this is about giving a chance.

“I have never once had a trial where I knew what was going to happen at the outcome,” said Dallis. “Juries are unpredictable and I don’t agree with [the idea that] because you might lose, it’s not worth the try.”

Dallis also pointed to Marsy’s Law, passed by Oklahoma voters in 2018. It is designed to give crime victims and their families a voice in the legal process, ensuring they are afforded constitutional rights that include fairness, dignity, and the right to be free from intimidation.

Hutchinson’s stepson is not charged in the burning of the barn. 2 News is told he is not considered a suspect.

Becker is charged with conjoint robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property, and felonious pointing a firearm. He is out on bond.

As of this publication, there is no indication that the other men who allegedly joined him in the attack have been charged. 2 News is told the cases are being investigated by the Cherokee Nation.

2 News reached out for clarification and got this statement: “We have received a referral related to this incident and are working with our law enforcement partners as we review the case.”

Becker’s attorney and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment for this story.

