Navajo Nation family searches for answers after they say their loved one was brutally beaten

By Alyssa Munoz

Click here for updates on this story

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (KOAT) — The family of Dominique “Molly” Nez is looking for answers after they say she was brutally beaten on the Navajo Nation.

On June 13, Dominic Nez, Molly’s brother, said his family had to make a hard decision. The family agreed to take Molly off life support after doctors told them she wasn’t making progress.

“Unfortunately, Molly’s swelling has just increased. You know, there’s really nothing we can do. So that was extremely heartbreaking,” Nez said. “She was bruised up, you know, she had scrapes on her legs. She had slight lacerations on her chest, you can tell she was either in a fight or struggle.”

Two days before, Nez said Molly was transported from a local hospital near Window Rock, Arizona, to UNM Hospital to treat her injuries. The family is still figuring out what happened before paramedics picked her up.

So far, Nez said they are getting information from social media and from Molly’s dad, who spoke with her earlier on June 11.

“She just said, ‘Hey dad, my head hurts. I got jumped last night [June 10]. I need to lay down. I just don’t feel good.’ And then an ambulance was called that night,” Nez said. “From the different stories and accounts that was given, she was jumped two to three different times by three different females.”

Nez wants justice for Molly as they continue to learn more details about what happened.

“I don’t want Molly just to be another statistic. I just don’t want Molly to be another individual that this has happened on the reservation and nothing happens of it because it’s my little sister, yes, however, she was a young woman,” Nez said.

The FBI Phoenix bureau said they are investigating.

The Navajo Nation President Buu Nyren released a statement saying in part:

“My office has taken concrete steps to support the Nez family offering counseling services, assisting with the burial logistics, assisting them with financial assistance – to ensure their loved one is laid to rest with respect and dignity on their family land.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.