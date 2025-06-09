Soldier returns from mission to find his Louisville home destroyed

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Sergeant Brandon Branch, a local active-duty military member, came home on May 18th to face an unimaginable reality.

After spending a month on a mission in Death Valley, Branch returned to his residence on Southern Parkway, only to find his home broken into, ransacked, and nearly all his belongings gone.

“I was upset. That was the first thing that crossed my mind. Just being completely upset. Then it was just like, it’s just sad,” said Branch.

The burglary left nothing untouched, destroying everything from everyday essentials to sentimental items of irreplaceable value.

“They took all my shoes, clothes, personal belongings,” Branch said.

Instead of being welcomed by the comfort of his home, Branch now faces rebuilding his life from scratch.

“I’m on a mission trying to, you know, do right for the country, you know, in the reserves, trying to do my part, you know, whereas big or small, I’m just trying to do what I can. So it’s like for that to happen… it’s disheartening, just to say the least,” Branch said.

This is not the first time Branch has experienced a burglary.

“This happened around the same time, but it was in my older apartment, and they never figured out who did that one either,” Branch said.

Branch has turned to the community for support, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help him recover. He has also taken the appropriate steps to report the incident to the authorities and his insurance.

Now, after years of serving his community and country, the community is stepping up. Neighbors and strangers alike are joining together to show their support for Branch, helping him rebuild what he lost.

