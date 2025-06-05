California elementary school under police investigation, parents concerned over abrupt absence of principal

By Nijzel Dotson

Click here for updates on this story

AMADOR COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Ione Elementary School is under preliminary investigation, according to police. While the Ione Police Department has not specified what prompted the investigation, an interim principal was abruptly assigned to the school Monday by the Ione School District, leaving some parents frustrated.

Many parents told KCRA 3 that they found out on social media that Mike Huss, Ione Elementary School’s current principal would be replaced by an interim for the remainder of the school year.

KCRA 3’s DeNeeka Hill spent Wednesday afternoon at the school talking to parents and gathering information.

When asked whether Huss has been placed on administrative leave, the district would not give a direct answer.

Some parents are concerned if Huss absence will carry over into the next school year.

A family member of Huss told KCRA 3 that Huss’ physical health is not at risk but he is confused by his absence.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.