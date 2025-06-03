‘Our DUI laws need to change’: Nebraska family still without home five months after drunk driving incident

By Eddie Messel

Click here for updates on this story

RALSTON, Nebraska (KETV) — Five months after a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the living room of a Ralston family, they are still nowhere near moving back into their home.

On Monday, that same man could be facing reduced charges. KETV Investigates sat down with the Cap family Monday and took a look at their home five months later. Steven Harrison reportedly crashed his truck through the Cap’s family living room. Construction to restore their home didn’t start until last week. Ashley Cap told KETV with everything they’ve been through, the news of a plea deal is not one they agree with.

“I don’t understand why there’s not harsher punishments for people who do this,” Cap said.

Initially, Harrison was cited for DUI, leaving the scene, open container, no operator’s license, and criminal misdemeanor with a BAC of .191.

“Our DUI laws need to change, and they need to change now,” Cap said.

Cap was notified by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office that a plea deal would most likely be reached. KETV spoke with Douglas County attorney Don Kleine, who said Harrison is facing five misdemeanor charges, including an added criminal mischief charge.

“I think one of them was just amended from leaving the scene of a personal injury accident to attempted leaving a scene of a personal injury accident, that’s the only kind of agreement there was,” Kleine said.

Kleine said he understands the frustration, but they are doing everything they can.

“We’ll probably see if we can get the court to award restitution during the course of sentencing, so we’ll see what happens there,” Kleine said.

Cap feels like it’s a slap on the wrist.

“These charges are petty, these are small you should let them go, this is a good win for us, it’s not a good win,” Cap said.

Cap said damages have cost over $145,000 alone, adding they’ve paid $5,000 out of pocket.

Some good news, a guardrail that was not there the night of the crash was installed about a month ago. But for Cap and her family, the damage has been done

“Our 5-year-old, five months later the first time he’ll meet you he says, ‘Hi, my name is Logan. Want me to tell you about the bad guy that ran into our house?’ I can’t live there anymore,” Cap said.

The Cap family said it could take up to nine to 12 months to move back in. The Douglas County attorney said the family can file a civil lawsuit for damages. Cap told KETV that is a route they plan to pursue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.