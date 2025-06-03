Cement truck crashes into homes, no injuries reported

By KGO staff

DALY CITY, California (KGO) — A cement truck crashed into a home in Daly City on Friday.

It happened near Shipley Avenue and Sampson Drive.

The home next door was also damaged.

“We weren’t home at the time. We just got a call saying that a cement truck hit our house. So my husband had to rush home from the hospital, we were taking our little ones for a checkup,” said Jennifer Lu, the homeowner of one of the two homes damaged.

“It’s a little nerve wracking. I don’t know how to process my feelings right now,” she added.

A construction crew was working on a nearby house at the time.

On Saturday, residents of the second home that was damaged tell ABC7 News that three of them were home when the crash happened.

They say the damage left them without gas or heat, no hot water and no working stove.

Their landlord tells them that insurance only covers repairs to the home and will not cover the costs of temporary housing while the house is fixed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

