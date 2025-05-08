Police say dog shot, killed after attacking officer at apartment complex

By Christa Swanson

ARAPAHOE, Colorado (KCNC) — Authorities in the southern part of the Denver metro area are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a dog that reportedly lunged at another officer. It happened in Sheridan in Arapahoe County.

Investigators said officers responded to an apartment building on S. Knox Court Tuesday after a report of a burglary in progress. While interviewing three people in the parking lot, the officers discovered it was not a burglary. Residents had called 911 after spotting a female tenant checking windows, but she was simply unable to get back inside her home.

One woman being interviewed by police had a dog on a leash. Authorities said that when the first officer began interviewing the group, the dog appeared friendly. But they said when she began walking towards the officer, the dog suddenly became aggressive.

Police said the dog got away from its owner and charged at the first officer, barking and lunging. As it continued to chase the officer, the second officer reportedly shot the dog in the back.

The owner and her friend took the dog to a veterinary clinic for treatment, where it later died.

The police department released body camera footage of the incident, which remains under investigation.

