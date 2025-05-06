DUI suspect charged with murder after crash kills 2

By Vince Ybarra

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A suspect accused of a DUI crash that killed two people in east central Fresno last week is now facing serious charges.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Clovis and Shields avenues.

Fresno police say 28-year-old Jagat Singh crashed into another vehicle driven by 18-year-old Maddux Greene.

Greene died at the scene of the crash, and his passenger and best friend, 19-year-old Jordan Galvez, died early Saturday morning.

Police said Singh and his passenger ran away from the crash.

Officers were able to catch up to them not far from the intersection.

“When they contacted them, they also determined they had matching injuries that corroborated they had been in a traffic collision,” said Fresno police spokeswoman Diana Trueba-Vega.

“One of them, after officers started speaking, admitted he was the driver.”

Action News has learned that Singh was convicted of driving under the influence in 2023.

Court documents show that at the time of the prior DUI, Singh’s blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

He is still on probation for the 2023 offense.

When Singh crashed into the teenagers on Friday night, police said he was driving his friend’s Range Rover without permission.

He’s now facing a long list of new charges, which include stealing a vehicle and murder.

Legal expert Tony Capozzi does not represent Singh, but he has defended similar cases.

He said Singh could be sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars.

“What we have here now is driving under the influence after he’s been advised under what’s called the Watson advisement. The last time he went to court and pleaded no contest for driving under the influence, he was told that if you’re driving a car while under the influence and you kill someone, you could be charged with murder,” said Capozzi.

Capozzi said that with Galvez dying after the crash and the unidentified friend also injured, Singh will likely face a harsher punishment.

“Clearly, this is a serious case. Two lives were lost, two innocent lives, that just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s just very unfortunate,” said Capozzi.

Singh’s bail is set at more than $1.3 million.

Galvez’s has set up a donation page to help during this heartbreaking time.

