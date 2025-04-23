Welcome to Green Bay: NFL prospects begin to arrive in Wisconsin for the Draft

By Hannah Hilyard

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) — NFL prospects touched down in Green Bay Tuesday just two days away from the possibility of a life-changing moment: hearing their name called on night one of the NFL Draft.

WISN 12 News was there as players like defensive tackle Mason Graham from the University of Michigan arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport with his family. Others already in Wisconsin include Jihaad Campbell, Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Milroe, Shemar Stewart and Tyler Booker.

It comes as thousands more from across the globe descend on Titletown to partake in Draft festivities.

“I was at the draft a few years ago in Kansas City. It was a great time, and I know my sister is a fabulous hostess, so we’re coming for this Draft,” Kathy Landis, who has family in Green Bay, told WISN 12 News.

Austin Straubel airport officials expect the NFL Draft to be a record-breaking event for them. They anticipate 40,000 passengers to use the airport this week.

It didn’t take long for WISN 12 News to find fans and reports from all over including some with global audiences.

“Do people in Germany care about American football and what’s going on here in Green Bay, Wisconsin?” WISN 12 News Hannah Hilyard asked.

“It is getting bigger. Of course, soccer is still the main sport I would say in Germany, but the NFL is getting more and more attention,” Irem Barlin, a journalist for Germany-based RTL, responded.

The attention this week is all on Titletown. Many guests are first timers to Wisconsin.

“I know that there’s a lot of cheese here. I’ve heard that. I’ve heard football is a big thing,” Barlin said.

“I am just so excited to get to explore the city. I’ve never been over here before,” Madison Brodsky, in town for LA Magazine and Ear Peace, said.

All of them are ready to see what Green Bay has to offer.

