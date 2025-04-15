Mass. attorney says Department of Homeland Security told her to self-deport, despite U.S. citizenship

By Ted Wayman & Imani Clement

BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston immigration attorney Nicole Micheroni says she was born at Newton Wellesley Hospital, grew up in Sharon, Massachusetts, and was educated at Wellesley College.

So, anyone can imagine her surprise when she says she received an emailed letter from the Department of Homeland Security, telling her to self-deport within 7 days.

The first line in the April 11-dated letter tells Micheroni that “it’s time for (her) to leave the United States.”

“I get emails from ICE, I get emails from DHS for different clients,” Micheroni said.

However, in this case, the DHS letter was meant for Micheroni, telling her that DHS “paroled (her) into the United States for a limited period” and that it is now “exercising its discretion to terminate (her) parole.”

“I think in my case I’m lucky because I have a U.S. passport and birth certificate,” Micheroni said. “Both show I’m a U.S. citizen. I’m not someone who is supposed to leave.”

Micheroni said she knows other immigration attorneys who have received the same email.

Many of her clients have deportation issues, but they are not the only ones calling her office.

“We’ve gotten calls from U.S. citizens afraid to travel, permanent residents, people on other types of visas. Everybody is just really worried the immigration crackdown is going to affect them,” Micheroni said.

At Harvard University over the weekend, international students on campus joined a rally, concerned that the school would not defend them if their visas were canceled by President Donald Trump’s administration.

At her law office, Micheroni said she kept looking at the last line in the letter she received from DHS.

“Do not attempt to remain in the United States. The federal government will find you,” the letter read. “Please depart the United States immediately.”

“There are a lot of people within their rights to stay here that are being told to leave, and a lot of people don’t know the difference,” Micheroni said.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson released a statement regarding the letter Micheroni received, which read in part:

“CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis.”

WCVB reached out to ICE about Micheroni’s case and has not yet heard back.

