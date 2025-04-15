Florida lawmakers consider ending mockingbird’s 97-year run as state bird

By Dave Elias

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Florida’s mockingbird is fighting to save its title as state bird, which it has held for nearly 100 years, as lawmakers consider replacing it with two other Florida natives.

Now lawmakers want the flamingo to represent Florida alongside the Florida scrub jay.

It’s being called the “Battle of the Birds.” A showdown is brewing over which bird should get top billing.

The northern mockingbird migrated to Florida like many residents. The bird is known for mimicking the calls of other birds.

Florida named the mockingbird its state bird back in 1927, and this legislative session isn’t the first time it’s met a challenge, but it has always prevailed, according to FGCU assistant professor of ornithology Oscar Johnson.

“Mockingbirds are famously aggressive. I mean, the one behind me here is giving an alarm call; there is something near its nest right now,” Johnson said.

The birds are now forced to defend their reign again as lawmakers want to crown the Florida scrub jay the state songbird.

“It’s found here and nowhere else in the world. It is the only bird that is truly endemic to Florida,” Johnson said.

A title it would share alongside the American flamingo as Florida’s state bird.

“This is still the only state in the country where you can see them regularly,” Johnson said.

The matter is now up to state lawmakers, and the governor will have to sign the bill designating the birds’ new titles.

The bird battle set to poetry:

In sunny ‘ole Florida, skies so blue–

A birdie debate is brewing anew–

While the Mockingbird’s sung since 1927

Now there’s a shake-up fluttering the heaven.

A flamingo so pink with legs oh-so-slim–

Wants to strut as the state bird, tall and prim.

And not far behind, in the brush and gray–

Sings a shy little buddy—the Florida Scrub Jay.

Let’s give them a crown– lawmakers said,

These birds shall represent us from tail to head.

One’s flash and fun– a beachside delight.

The other’s homegrown, a rare Florida sight.

The senate gave nods–isn’t it sweet–

Just one more step; the switch is complete.

If all goes as planned, by July first’s cheer–

New birdie titles may start the year.

Potentially farewell to Mockingbird’s reign…

As two new flyers ride the fame train.

It’s not just for fun–it’s Florida’s pride–

With feathers and wings–we all take a side.

