Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pair charged under ‘Lillian’s Law’ after dog mauls elderly woman

<i>Brieanna Smith/KXXV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Joel Rubio
Brieanna Smith/KXXV via CNN Newsource
Joel Rubio
By
Published 11:02 AM

By Baileigh Sheffield

Click here for updates on this story

    MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two Cameron residents have been charged with a second-degree felony under Lillian’s Law after their dog fatally mauled an 88-year-old Rockdale woman in December, authorities said.

Joel Rubio, 61, and Terri Ann Frank, 65, face charges of attack by dog resulting in death, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is classified as a second-degree felony under Texas law.

The victim, Delores Woolverton, was killed in the attack. Officials said the dog responsible for the mauling was ordered to be euthanized, along with several other dogs found on the property.

Lillian’s Law, enacted in 2007, holds dog owners criminally responsible if their unsecured dogs cause serious bodily injury or death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content