‘Take large leaps’: Lulu Gribbin shares her inspiring journey months after surviving shark attack

By Brittany Decker

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Alabama (WVTM) — Lulu Gribbin spoke publicly for the first time since surviving a shark attack, sharing her story at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club Next Level Impact Luncheon.

“If you asked me a year ago today that I would have all these cameras in front of me and I would think that this is out of a book or in a movie.”

The 16-year-old Mountain Brook native was attacked by a shark nine months ago in Walton County, Florida.

“I’m grateful that I am still alive and breathing. So really, just I made it.”

She now stands as a symbol of courage and determination.

“Anything can change in a flash, in an instant. So you really just have to live life to the fullest and to just take each, not just a small step, but to take large leaps.”

Gribbin has made significant progress since the attack, inspiring others with her resilience.

“Every day I wake up ready to conquer the day and just to keep getting better.”

Her friends and twin sister, who were with her during the attack, have supported her throughout her recovery.

“They are the reason I get up each day with a positive attitude to conquer the day, to just keep getting better.”

Ellie Gribbin, her twin sister, said the experience has brought them closer.

“We were best friends before. But because of this, I think we’ve just been able to come together even more.”

Gribbin has adapted to using a prosthetic arm.

“I can turn it in circles, close it and open it.”

She has also launched a foundation, Lulu Strong, to help other amputees access prosthetic technologies.

“Well, through this whole process, we’ve learned just how hard it is to get prosthetics and how rigorous the process is. So we want to make that process easier and faster for other amputees.”

Gribbin recently obtained her driver’s license and continues to move forward with her life.

“I just got my driver’s license.”

Her message of hope remains clear.

“And where there’s a storm, there’s always a rainbow.”

Lulu Gribbin has captured the hearts of many in Alabama and beyond. For more information about her foundation, visit: lulustrong.com

