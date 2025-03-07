Bookstore faces racist attacks, prompting local leaders, organizations show support

By Christian Olaniran, Janay Reece

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tia Hamilton, the owner of Urban Reads Bookstore in Baltimore, says her shop has been the target of overt racial harassment online and intimidation.

Hamilton said she founded Urban Reads in 2019 after searching for a place to sell her publication, State Vs Us Magazine.

She says Urban Reads is not just a bookstore but a way to promote literacy, “uplift and liberate the Black community,” and encourage literacy. Through her magazine, State vs. Us, Hamilton says she aims to shed light on mass incarceration and systemic racism while providing those who have been wrongfully incarcerated with a platform to be heard.

Talking about those controversial subjects is what Hamilton says made her the target of racist comments and threats.

Visibly upset, Hamilton posted screenshots of the disturbing messages on her social media hoping to bring awareness, but she said the threats got worse.

“I still haven’t really eaten, you know, and I’m barely sleeping…I’m angry, and I’m angry because this is a faceless enemy.’

“I’ve always gotten threats, but things really started up on the 20th [of February],” Hamilton told WJZ.

On February 20, Hamilton said she began receiving online messages through her magazine’s Facebook accounts. After speaking out about the threats, she said the harassment worsened, spreading to the social media and email accounts tied to Urban Reads.

“We’re really supposed to be coming together – but instead their hate runs so deep that they want to hate me,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the racist comments and hundreds of threats prompted her to reach out to Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, who referred the incident to Baltimore City Police.

Community offers support

“It wasn’t just about supporting a fellow Baltimorean,” Scott told the Baltimore Banner. “As a Black man, I always look forward to protecting Black women. We’re just not going to stand for it.”

Concerned for her safety, Hamilton made a post on Instagram, asking specifically for men who would volunteer to help protect the store. That’s when Hamilton said a local group, the Tendea Family, stepped in to help. Founded by Elijah Miles, the mission of the Tendea Family is to protect women, children, and elders, reduce violence, and advance the Black community in Baltimore – per the organization’s website.

The group sent several men to stand guard and protect the store. Hamilton thanked the Tendea family in an Instagram post.

However, the Tendea family was not the only group that showed support. Hamilton says she’s communicated with Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos and that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“I feared for her safety. We’re going to have to find a way that there are more protocols and ways that these things can be measured,” Ramos told the Baltimore Banner. “I think this is going to grow. When something like this happens, we feel that kind of pride in our city is being tested. We’re not going to let it. The thing about Baltimore is that we care for our own, absolutely.”

While the comments have continued, Hamilton says she “will not be bullied.” She said that in addition to remaining vocal, she will continue to pursue what she’s passionate about – uplifting her community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.