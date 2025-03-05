Driving simulator helping give independence to those with disabilities

By Ali Hoxie

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Being able to drive a car is something many of us take for granted. For some, it can be a struggle. However, now there is a new tool that can safely test a person’s ability to get behind the wheel.

“It all started when I was 5 months old, my parents saw my eye was twitching,” said Juliana Marrocco.

When Juliana Marrocco, of New Baltimore, was just a baby, doctors discovered a tumor in her eye. It took 7 and a half years, but through chemotherapy, radiation, and steroids, Juliana went into remission. However, she does have lasting side effects.

“For me the biggest thing is because I can’t feel pressure on my right foot, from the side effects, I need more of a left foot acceleration, because I have more feeling in my left foot,” said Marrocco.

That is where the driving simulator from Gesher Human Services has stepped in. It has provided a safe environment for Marrocco to test her cognitive , motor, and visual skills.

“We found out I’m a little impulsive, but other than that it just gave us an idea of like my peripheral vision and stuff, because the tumor was in my eye,” said Marrocco.

The simulator provides drivers tests throughout, like looking out for pedestrians and keeping an eye out on the low fuel light. Afterwards, a detailed report is generated, which can be shared with doctors, or even family, to enable them to make an informed decision on if driving is possible.

It’s a great tool for those not only learning how to drive, but those already on the road.

“We have also found great benefits for senior citizens that are currently on the road driving,” said Vice President of Vocational Rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services Rene Dell.

The assessment and report cost $325. However, funding scholarships may be available for those in financial need.

