Tractor-trailer driver escapes police after chase, crash

By Tammy Mutasa

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Massachusetts State Police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver who led officers on a high-speed chase through Dedham.

Troopers said the same tractor-trailer had been spotted driving erratically on the University Avenue ramp to I-95 North in Westwood by a state trooper.

High-speed chase on I-95

That’s when a high-speed chase started with troopers, the Air Wing and K9 units on the driver’s tail.

Soon the truck took the exit at Great Plain Avenue West Roxbury, but he crashed, according to police. Investigators say that didn’t stop the suspect who took off running.

“I’ve never seen that. I’ve seen chases, I’ve seen stop sticks used but I’ve never seen a tractor-trailer into the woods,” said witness Parker Harrington. “I saw probably 10 or 12 officers out in the woods with dogs looking for him.”

Truck driver allegedly hit forklift in Canton

The destruction started in Canton. State Police say the same wanted truck driver hit a forklift at Bosco Crane, flipping it over and getting the blades lodged into the trailer.

“I thought it was out of a movie, it was really surreal,” said owner Daniel McKeeney.

McKeeney said the driver fled when they said they were calling 911.

“As soon as he heard we were calling the police, he took off out of there and he had no regard for anyone’s safety or our property, it was insane,” said McKeeney.

Suspect escapes in Dedham

So, the chase ended up in Dedham. Even though a swarm of officers set up a perimeter searching for the runway suspect, police say he somehow escaped.

“He had a bag, a duffel bag and a knapsack, so I don’t know what was in there but something he didn’t want found,” said Harrington.

While police did not locate the suspect, investigators said video from the area provided important information allowing the search to conclude.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.

