Missing man found dead in storage container

By Richard Ramos

LODI, California (KOVR) — A person found dead in a Lodi storage container was confirmed to be a man who was reported missing last week, authorities said Monday.

The Lodi Police Department said the body of Ibrahim Adam Azizeh was found in a storage container in the area of Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue. Dispatchers received the call around 4:30 p.m.

Azizeh had not been seen or contacted by his family since February 20. Police said circumstances had placed him as an at-risk individual.

Details regarding the cause of death were not available, however police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with relevant information related to Azizeh should contact the Lodi Police Department.

