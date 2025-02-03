Farm that lost 2,000 chickens to bird flu taking extra steps to protect flock

By Megan Shinn

MCDONALD, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The price hikes on eggs right now are due, in part, to bird flu wiping out chickens on farms.

One Pittsburgh-area farm is taking extra precautions to protect its flock.

From the roosters crowing to the hens clucking, it’s music to Mandy Fedinetz’s ears. She’s got nearly 70 birds now. These chickens are new since she lost 2,000 birds in 2022 from avian influenza.

“It was my entire business. I lost everything. I lost my income in a matter of three days,” said Fedinetz.

Her livelihood was gone. Fedinetz described the emotional toll as being even more. Her land was quarantined.

“That was 150 days of not being allowed to bring in new birds,” said Fedinetz.

She made pies to get by, but now, she keeps her chickens away from the streams, ponds, and behind fences most of the time.

Migratory birds transmit avian influenza the most. To protect her chickens even more, she has no bird feeders. She washes her hands, and you won’t see her wearing these boots anywhere else because bird flu can stay in the soil.

“Just be smart about it. The same rules we use for COVID apply to this,” said Fedinetz.

It’s an important reminder since the Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of bird flu in Pennsylvania on a farm in Lehigh County last month.

All the birds, including roosters and hens, are like family to Fedinetz. When it comes to their eggs, those are priceless. The hens lay about five dozen eggs a day.

“They can’t keep up with demand. I sell out every day,” Fedinetz said.

Egg layer or not, no precaution is too much for Fedinetz to keep the sounds of a full flock around her farm.

“Hopefully, my flock is safe. That’s why we’re being a little more vigilant, a little safer with everything,” said Fedinetz.

Primrose Farm hopes to acquire more chickens by the end of the month, and if they do, they will have to stay indoors and be contained until avian influenza is contained.

